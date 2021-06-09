Left Menu

Bodies of two missing passengers fished out from Chenab river in J-K's Reasi

PTI | Banihal/Jammu | Updated: 09-06-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 18:35 IST
Bodies of two persons, who went missing along with four others after their car plunged into Chenab river along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway last month, were fished out from downstream in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

The Sports Utility Vehicle was on its way to Bijnor with nine passengers -- all residents of Uttar Pradesh -- when its driver lost control over the vehicle near Dougipulli-Karol in Chanderkote area of Ramban district on May 19 and plunged into the river, they said.

While one of the three rescued persons died, six others remained untraced despite hectic search by rescuers consisting of specially trained army divers, police and local volunteers.

“Two bodies were recovered from the river at Talwara in Reasi, who were later identified as Mohammad Afzan (26) and Mohammad Azim (24) of Bijnor (UP),” a police official said.

He said the bodies of the deceased were handed over to their relatives for the last rites.

The search to find out the other four missing persons is still going on, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

