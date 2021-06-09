Left Menu

KSRTC to implement AI in buses for passenger safety: DCM

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-06-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 18:46 IST
KSRTC to implement AI in buses for passenger safety: DCM
A major project of using Artificial Intelligence in state transport corporation buses for passengers' safety and to avoid accidents will be implemented, Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi said here on Wednesday.

Savadi, who holds the transport portfolio, said the Collegian Warning System (CWS) and Driver Drowsiness System (DDS) are the two types of technologies which would be put in place.

While the CWS would give forward looking collision warning, lane departure warning and virtual bumper and other alerts, the DDS would prevent drivers from sleeping.

In addition, these technologies can transmit information to the control room, keeping the driver alert and avoiding accidents and disasters, Savadi said in a statement He said the plans were to introduce this technology in 1,044 KSTRC buses over the next few days and increase it progressively.

