S Railway delivers over 3,800 metric tonnes of LMO to TN

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-06-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 19:00 IST
Chennai, June 9 (PTI): Over 3,800 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) have been delivered to Tamil Nadu through 56 oxygen express trains, Southern Railway said here on Wednesday.

The State received the first oxygen supply through train on May 14 from Durgapur in West Bengal.

''As on date, Southern Railway has delivered a total of 3,881.95 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen for Tamil Nadu through 56 oxygen express trains,'' an official release said here on Wednesday.

The 55th and the 56th expresses from Chattisgarh and Odisha respectively arrived in Tamil Nadu early today, the release said.

Southern Railway said the Inland Container Depot in Tondiarpet handled the maximum number of oxygen expresses with 27 trains delivering 1,884.25 metric tonnes of LMO while the remaining were shared by Tondiarpet goods yard, Tiruchirappalli goods yard, Kudalnagar, and Madukkarai near Coimbatore, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

