CASAGRAND rolls out free vaccination programme for employees

Chennai, June 9 (PTI): Real estate developer CASAGRAND on Wednesday said it has launched a free vaccination drive for its employees, their families and construction workers across Chennai, Bengaluru and Coimbatore in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city-based company also announced that in case of 'unfortunate events,' they would take care of the employees' children and their educational expenses upto graduation.

Advertisement

''We have already started the process (to vaccinate) and we are hopeful that within two months all of our employees and labourers will be vaccinated.

We have also renewed our health insurance policy and partnered with prominent health institutes for providing the best medical care to our employees,'' company Managing Director Arun M N said.

CASAGRAND has partnered with healthcare service providers, SRM Institute of Medical Sciences and other health care institutions to enable employees and workers get inoculated, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)