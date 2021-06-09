Left Menu

CASAGRAND rolls out free vaccination programme for employees

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-06-2021 19:16 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 19:16 IST
CASAGRAND rolls out free vaccination programme for employees
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai, June 9 (PTI): Real estate developer CASAGRAND on Wednesday said it has launched a free vaccination drive for its employees, their families and construction workers across Chennai, Bengaluru and Coimbatore in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city-based company also announced that in case of 'unfortunate events,' they would take care of the employees' children and their educational expenses upto graduation.

''We have already started the process (to vaccinate) and we are hopeful that within two months all of our employees and labourers will be vaccinated.

We have also renewed our health insurance policy and partnered with prominent health institutes for providing the best medical care to our employees,'' company Managing Director Arun M N said.

CASAGRAND has partnered with healthcare service providers, SRM Institute of Medical Sciences and other health care institutions to enable employees and workers get inoculated, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccinations; Giant drone sculpture menaces New York City, with intent

Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vac...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month; Relativity Space raises $650 million for bigger 3D-printed rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to spac...

 Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electric car -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electr...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021