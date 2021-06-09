Business briefs 2

Fintech services PayNearby has tied up with IndiaFirst Life to provide bespoke insurance products to retailers under the Poorna Suraksha scheme.

The scheme will cover over 15 lakh retailers at over 17,500 locations across the country, under which a 3-in-1 insurance will be provided during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

It provides coverage across all aspects of insurance — life, health and disability at an affordable premium. Ensuring complete protection, this cost-effective policy can be availed by retailers at a premium of just Rs 3 per day, and an enrolment fee of Rs 111, PayNearby said in a statement.

The scheme provides a life cover of Rs 2 lakh, disability cover of Rs 1 lakh and hospital cash of Rs 15,000. ''There are no waiting periods involved for life insurance and hospitalization due to accidents. Additionally, to combat the mayhem of the pandemic, the COVID-19 hospitalisation cover starts after the 15th day of enrollment,'' it said.

* * * Go First says vaccination drive on * Mumbai: As many as 2,473 employees of the total 4,481 workforce with Go First have received the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, the airline has said.

There are quite a few employees who are not eligible for the vaccine as they are either currently suffering from COVID-19 or have recently recovered from it recently, Go First said.

In addition, a total of 33 employees have received both doses of the vaccine, the airline said adding that 531 employees have been vaccinated from the flight operations department and 775 from the airside and security.

The number of employees who have been vaccinated from the in-flight services department stands at 535, Go First said.

* * * Welspun's Bhiwandi project becomes India's first Platinum Pre-certified Green Logistics Park * Welspun One Logistics Parks' flagship Bhiwandi project in Maharashtra has become the country's first Platinum Pre-certified Green Logistics Park by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), according to a statement.

IGBC is a part of the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII).

Launched in July 2020 and currently under development, Welspun One's logistics park at Bhiwandi is being designed as per global standards and Green Building Certification requirements.

* * * Indian Bank partners with Practo to offer health plans to employees * State-owned Indian Bank has tied up with healthcare company Practo to provide the latter's corporate health and wellness plans to its existing and former employees, and their family members.

More than 74,000 present and retired staff members of the bank will benefit from these health plans that provide convenient, affordable, and round the clock access to high-quality care, the bank said in a statement.

Practo connects the entire health ecosystem together (patients, doctors, clinics, hospitals, pharmacy, diagnostics, and other partners) to generate services for all, especially the end consumers.

Separately, the lender has also partnered with wealth-tech company Fisdom to offer wealth management products and services to its 10 crore customers, a statement by Fisdom said.

