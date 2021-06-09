Left Menu

Biden to issue order to address data collection in apps like WeChat, TikTok -- sources

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-06-2021 19:32 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 19:30 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
U.S. President Joe Biden is close to issuing a new executive order targeting personal data collection by apps like Chinese-owned WeChat and TikTok, according to people familiar with the matter.

The order would replace bans issued last year under then-President Donald Trump on Tencent's WeChat, a messaging app, and Bytedance's video-sharing app Tiktok that have been blocked by U.S. courts, one of the people said. The new order, which could be issued as early as Wednesday, is expected to address concerns about sensitive personal data without targeting any specific company, the person said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

