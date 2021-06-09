Left Menu

GCMMF launches Amul Micro ATM facility for milk producer members in Rajkot

Member unions of GCMMF will roll out the Amul Micro ATM project in all village cooperative societies soon, GCMMF Chairman Shamalbhai Patel said in a statement. GCMMF Managing Director R S Sodhi said under the project, around 4,000 village milk cooperative societies across Rajkot, Surat, Bharuch and Surendranagar districts were surveyed to get an idea about the actual difficulties faced by them.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-06-2021 19:42 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 19:42 IST
GCMMF launches Amul Micro ATM facility for milk producer members in Rajkot
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation on Wednesday said it has introduced an Aadhaar-based Amul Micro ATM facility for members of Anandpara Village Dairy Co-operative Society of Rajkot to provide a payment centre at the doorstep of milk producer members.

Amul Micro ATM system has been developed jointly by GCMMF (AMUL) and fintech firm Digivridhi, and banking partner Federal Bank arranged the cash delivery in villages.

“With this Aadhaar-based Amul Micro ATM facility, milk producer members of Anandpara Village Dairy Co-operative Society of Rajkot are linked to a digital payment system. Member unions of GCMMF will roll out the Amul Micro ATM project in all village cooperative societies soon,” GCMMF Chairman Shamalbhai Patel said in a statement. GCMMF Managing Director R S Sodhi said under the project, around 4,000 village milk cooperative societies across Rajkot, Surat, Bharuch and Surendranagar districts were surveyed to get an idea about the actual difficulties faced by them. ''Member unions of GCMMF had opened more than 25 lakhs bank accounts for milk producer members after demonetisation.

“He also informed that there are three main advantages of the project, increase in transparency in all financial transactions as well as the creditworthiness of individuals, which would be beneficial for them for availing any kind of loan. It will further cultivate the habit of savings,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccinations; Giant drone sculpture menaces New York City, with intent

Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vac...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month; Relativity Space raises $650 million for bigger 3D-printed rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to spac...

 Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electric car -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electr...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021