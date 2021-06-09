Left Menu

Hershey to distribute its 1 million products to frontline workers

It has also contributed USD 50,000 towards providing relief to hospitals and support the COVID-19 warriors in India.The funds have been utilised to help hospitals procure medical equipment and to support local NGOs such as Hemkunt Foundation and SaveLife Foundation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2021 19:43 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 19:43 IST
Hershey to distribute its 1 million products to frontline workers
  • Country:
  • India

Leading snacks company Hershey on Wednesday announced to distribute one million of its products to frontline workers.

Besides, Hershey India is also aiding the medical fraternity by providing 500 oxygen concentrators, according to a statement.

It is working with non-governmental organisations (NGOs), such as Hemkunt Foundation, KVN Foundation, Portea and GiveIndia, and hospitals to deliver concentrators across the country, it added. Hershey Vice-President (India, Asia Europe, Middle East and Africa) Herjit Bhalla said, ''This is a small gesture of gratitude and support by Hershey India. We applaud the frontline COVID-19 warriors for their relentless support to save the precious lives of our people and we will continue to extend our support in this war against the pandemic.'' Hershey India would distribute products such as milkshake, spreads, syrup and Sofit Soya milk among healthcare workers, police forces and the daily-wage community. It has also contributed USD 50,000 towards providing relief to hospitals and support the COVID-19 warriors in India.

The funds have been utilised to help hospitals procure medical equipment and to support local NGOs such as Hemkunt Foundation and SaveLife Foundation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccinations; Giant drone sculpture menaces New York City, with intent

Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vac...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month; Relativity Space raises $650 million for bigger 3D-printed rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to spac...

 Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electric car -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electr...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021