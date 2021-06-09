Hershey to distribute its 1 million products to frontline workers

Leading snacks company Hershey on Wednesday announced to distribute one million of its products to frontline workers.

Besides, Hershey India is also aiding the medical fraternity by providing 500 oxygen concentrators, according to a statement.

It is working with non-governmental organisations (NGOs), such as Hemkunt Foundation, KVN Foundation, Portea and GiveIndia, and hospitals to deliver concentrators across the country, it added. Hershey Vice-President (India, Asia Europe, Middle East and Africa) Herjit Bhalla said, ''This is a small gesture of gratitude and support by Hershey India. We applaud the frontline COVID-19 warriors for their relentless support to save the precious lives of our people and we will continue to extend our support in this war against the pandemic.'' Hershey India would distribute products such as milkshake, spreads, syrup and Sofit Soya milk among healthcare workers, police forces and the daily-wage community. It has also contributed USD 50,000 towards providing relief to hospitals and support the COVID-19 warriors in India.

The funds have been utilised to help hospitals procure medical equipment and to support local NGOs such as Hemkunt Foundation and SaveLife Foundation.

