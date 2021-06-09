Left Menu

Oxygen tanker in train leaks in Odisha

PTI | Bhawanipatna | Updated: 09-06-2021 19:56 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 19:54 IST
Oxygen tanker in train leaks in Odisha
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A liquid oxygen- laden tanker attached to a special train to Chennai developed a leakage in Odisha's Kalahandi district on Wednesday, a railway official said.

The train with 10 oxygen-filled tankers was going to the inland container depot at Tondiarpet in Chennai from Jharsuguda in Odisha, the official said.

The station master of Kesinga detected the leakage at around 4 am and the train was stopped.

He informed the fire brigade and its personnel tried to plug the leakage but failed, the official said.

Engineers from Rourkela reached the spot in the afternoon and rectified the snag.

However, by that time the container was almost empty.

The train left for Chennai at around 5 pm, the official added.

The oxygen was to be used for medical purposes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month; Relativity Space raises $650 million for bigger 3D-printed rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to spac...

 Global
3
Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccinations; Giant drone sculpture menaces New York City, with intent

Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vac...

 Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electric car -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electr...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021