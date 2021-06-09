Oxygen tanker in train leaks in Odisha

A liquid oxygen- laden tanker attached to a special train to Chennai developed a leakage in Odisha's Kalahandi district on Wednesday, a railway official said.

The train with 10 oxygen-filled tankers was going to the inland container depot at Tondiarpet in Chennai from Jharsuguda in Odisha, the official said.

The station master of Kesinga detected the leakage at around 4 am and the train was stopped.

He informed the fire brigade and its personnel tried to plug the leakage but failed, the official said.

Engineers from Rourkela reached the spot in the afternoon and rectified the snag.

However, by that time the container was almost empty.

The train left for Chennai at around 5 pm, the official added.

The oxygen was to be used for medical purposes.

