Cabinet decision augurs well for railways: PM

The Union Cabinet's decision to approve the allocation of 5 MHz spectrum in the 700 MHz band to the railways augurs well for the national transporter, particularly in terms of furthering safety, security and efficiency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved the allocation of 5 MHz spectrum in the 700 MHz band to the Indian Railways for improving its communication and signalling systems.

Briefing reporters, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said the decision will help improve the safety and security of train operations. The project, with an estimated cost of Rs 25,000 crore, will be completed in the next five years.

