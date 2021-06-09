Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2021 20:57 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 20:57 IST
SJVN organises spl vaccination drive at Shimla headquarters
Power PSU SJVN on Wednesday said around 1,700 individuals were vaccinated at a three-day special vaccination drive organised by the company at its headquarters in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh.

The drive began on Monday and concluded on Wednesday, SJVN said in a statement.

The beneficiaries included SJVN employees, contractual workers deployed by various contractors, security personnel and staff, eligible members of their families and people from the vicinity, the company said.

''The objective of this special vaccination drive is to contribute in combating the second wave of the global pandemic and facilitating people to access the vaccine,'' SJVN CMD Nand Lal Sharma said in the statement.

Sharma informed that two more special vaccination camps have been planned for June 13 and June 14 at the company's 1500 MW Nathpa Jhakri and 412 MW Rampur Hydro Power Stations.

Besides, a vaccination camp at Dhaulasidh Hydro Electric Project in Hamirpur is also being scheduled by the company. SJVN Ltd is joint venture of Government of India and the Himachal Pradesh Government.

