Left Menu

Business briefs

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-06-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 22:32 IST
Business briefs
  • Country:
  • India

Standard Chartered Bank-backed Solv, a marketplace for small businesses, on Wednesday announced the appointment of Amit Bansal as its chief executive and board member.

Prior to joining Solv, he was the founder and chief executive of EZMall.com, which is into video commerce space, a statement said.

*********** EPL to supply fully-recyclable tubes to Unilever * Packaging company EPL on Wednesday said it has been selected by global consumer goods giant Unilever to supply fully-recyclable tubes for the toothpaste category. Unilever will be launching the product in France and India later this year, as per a statement.

*********** Eqaro Guarantees launches rental bonds * Eqaro Guarantees, a pioneer in the field of surety bonds, has introduced rental bonds, a first-of-its-kind in India, in partnership with co-living space provider FF21.

Under the arrangement, working professionals can move into FF21's properties in Bengaluru without worrying about putting up a security deposit, a statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month; Relativity Space raises $650 million for bigger 3D-printed rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to spac...

 Global
3
Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccinations; Giant drone sculpture menaces New York City, with intent

Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vac...

 Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electric car -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electr...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021