Standard Chartered Bank-backed Solv, a marketplace for small businesses, on Wednesday announced the appointment of Amit Bansal as its chief executive and board member.

Prior to joining Solv, he was the founder and chief executive of EZMall.com, which is into video commerce space, a statement said.

Advertisement

*********** EPL to supply fully-recyclable tubes to Unilever * Packaging company EPL on Wednesday said it has been selected by global consumer goods giant Unilever to supply fully-recyclable tubes for the toothpaste category. Unilever will be launching the product in France and India later this year, as per a statement.

*********** Eqaro Guarantees launches rental bonds * Eqaro Guarantees, a pioneer in the field of surety bonds, has introduced rental bonds, a first-of-its-kind in India, in partnership with co-living space provider FF21.

Under the arrangement, working professionals can move into FF21's properties in Bengaluru without worrying about putting up a security deposit, a statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)