Puri-Bikaner weekly special train to run from June 13
A weekly special train will run between Puri in Odisha and Bikaner in Rajasthan from June 13, the East Coast Railway said in a statement.
The train will leave Bikaner at 7.35 pm every Sunday and will depart Puri at 6.35 am every Wednesday, it said.
It will have stoppages at Bhubaneswar, Dhenkanal, Angul, Rairakhol, Sambalpur and Jharsuguda stations under the East Coast Railway jurisdiction, the statement said.
The train will also halt at important stations like Raigarh and Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh, Katni in Madhya Pradesh, and Kota and Jaipur in Rajasthan, it added.
