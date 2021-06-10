U.S., British leaders expected to work to reopen travel -UK statement
U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson are expected to agree to work to open up travel between the two countries "as soon as possible," according to a statement by the British government on Wednesday.
Biden, who arrived in England on Wednesday for his first overseas trip as president, will meet with Johnson in Cornwall on Thursday ahead of a meeting of the leaders of the Group of Seven advanced economies that begins Friday, the statement said.
