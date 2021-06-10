4 killed, 11 injured in bus accident in Uttar Pradesh

At least four people were killed and 11 others injured when a bus rammed into a stationary canter on National Highway-2 at Chhalesar flyover here on Thursday morning, police said.

The incident took place around 4:30 am under Etmadpur police station. The Uttar Pradesh roadways bus was going to Agra bus station from Kanpur, they said.

The bus climbed onto a road divider after it rammed into the canter on the road, Sub-Inspector Udaiveer Singh said.

The deceased have been identified as Mani (60), Resham (65) and Mandleshwar (28) and Narendra Singh Chauhan (52), he said. The injured were undergoing treatment at the Sarojini Naidu Medical College here, Singh said.

