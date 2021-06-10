4 killed, 11 injured in bus accident in Uttar Pradesh
At least four people were killed and 11 others injured when a bus rammed into a stationary canter on National Highway-2 at Chhalesar flyover here on Thursday morning, police said.The incident took place around 430 am under Etmadpur police station. The injured were undergoing treatment at the Sarojini Naidu Medical College here, Singh said.
- Country:
- India
At least four people were killed and 11 others injured when a bus rammed into a stationary canter on National Highway-2 at Chhalesar flyover here on Thursday morning, police said.
The incident took place around 4:30 am under Etmadpur police station. The Uttar Pradesh roadways bus was going to Agra bus station from Kanpur, they said.
The bus climbed onto a road divider after it rammed into the canter on the road, Sub-Inspector Udaiveer Singh said.
The deceased have been identified as Mani (60), Resham (65) and Mandleshwar (28) and Narendra Singh Chauhan (52), he said. The injured were undergoing treatment at the Sarojini Naidu Medical College here, Singh said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
COVID-19 worst crisis humanity faces in decades, we have not seen pandemic like this for a century:PM Modi.
Lord Buddha's message of peace continues to inspire humanity: Vice president
Well within parl panel's mandate to seek clarification from IT ministry on 'manipulated media' issue: Tharoor
During relative calm, growing humanitarian suffering in Syria, a ‘tragic irony’
Jobs, not promises: Omanis protest for fourth day