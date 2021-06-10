Left Menu

4 killed, 11 injured in bus accident in Uttar Pradesh

At least four people were killed and 11 others injured when a bus rammed into a stationary canter on National Highway-2 at Chhalesar flyover here on Thursday morning, police said.The incident took place around 430 am under Etmadpur police station. The injured were undergoing treatment at the Sarojini Naidu Medical College here, Singh said.

PTI | Agra | Updated: 10-06-2021 10:00 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 09:40 IST
4 killed, 11 injured in bus accident in Uttar Pradesh
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least four people were killed and 11 others injured when a bus rammed into a stationary canter on National Highway-2 at Chhalesar flyover here on Thursday morning, police said.

The incident took place around 4:30 am under Etmadpur police station. The Uttar Pradesh roadways bus was going to Agra bus station from Kanpur, they said.

The bus climbed onto a road divider after it rammed into the canter on the road, Sub-Inspector Udaiveer Singh said.

The deceased have been identified as Mani (60), Resham (65) and Mandleshwar (28) and Narendra Singh Chauhan (52), he said. The injured were undergoing treatment at the Sarojini Naidu Medical College here, Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

South Africa
2
Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

 India
3
Science News Roundup: French lecturer reaches for stars with astronaut application; China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector and more

Science News Roundup: French lecturer reaches for stars with astronaut appli...

 Global
4
Germany to extend aid for companies hit by COVID-19 - source

Germany to extend aid for companies hit by COVID-19 - source

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021