Krupasheela Rajendran Joins CNSI as Vice President, Software Quality Assurance

CNSI, a leading business solutions provider in developing and delivering innovative healthcare technology and management solutions, announced today that Krupasheela Rajendran has joined CNSI. Krupa Rajendran will serve as Vice President, Software Quality Assurance (SQA) and will be responsible for leading the SQA team in India. Krupa comes to CNSI most recently from HCL Technologies, where she spent more than 20 years in product engineering, quality assurance, and solution architecture. She has worked in several industries, including healthcare, telecom, and retail, and holds a master's degree in technology in computer science.

Krupa is a passionate advocate for women in technology and has been featured in Athenas of HCL and the SheInspires series of HCL Women Leadership.

''Krupa is a fantastic addition to our team,'' said Gaurav Maini, Senior Vice President, and Managing Director, CNSI India. ''Her extensive experience will help us mature our SQA practice in India and in the U.S. and will help prepare us for significant growth in the next several years.'' ''I am excited to be part of CNSI, a company that is passionate about building innovative products and solutions that enhance the patient experience, improve healthcare quality, and at the same time lower medical cost. I am privileged to apply my experience in quality engineering and healthcare and to be part of this growing and continuously transforming organization.'' About CNSI CNSI delivers a broad range of health information technology enterprise solutions and customizable products to a diverse base of state and federal agencies and commercial clients in the United States. We align, build, and manage innovative, high-quality, cost-effective solutions that help clients achieve their mission, enhance business performance, reduce costs, and improve the health of individuals and communities. Headquartered in the United States with a major technology center in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, CNSI employs a world-class team of technologists, program managers, and subject matter experts, with large-scale mission-critical information technology implementation experience. CNSI's website is http://www.cns-inc.com.

