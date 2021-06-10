Forever Living Announces Partnership with World-Renowned Twin Adventurers

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forever Living Products is proud to announce world-renowned climbers Nungshi and Tashi Malik have joined Forever's team of global athletes as brand ambassadors.

The pair made history by becoming the first twin sisters to reach the summit of Mount Everest and went on to complete the Adventurer's Grand Slam, scaling the highest peaks on all continents - then skiing to the North and South poles.

''We are so proud to welcome Nungshi and Tashi to the Forever family,'' says Forever Living's President Gregg Maughan. ''Their determination to always reach new heights and inspire others to live a healthy and meaningful lifestyle embodies everything we stand for as a company.'' Nungshi and Tashi are more than simply icons of adventure sports. Through their foundation, the sisters are devoted to empowering young girls by advocating for gender equality in their home country of India and throughout the world. They inspire girls to become the next generation of women leaders by teaching them to push their boundaries through outdoor adventure.

''We feel like women for so long have been absent from the outdoor world,'' Nungshi says. ''So we'll keep striving to encourage more girls to get outside and be successful super-achievers.'' Forever is excited to work with and support the Malik sisters as they continue to break new records and motivate others to be their best.

About Forever Living Products Forever Living Products is the world's largest producer, manufacturer and distributor of aloe vera products worldwide. Founded in 1978, the company has grown to operate in more than 160 countries by offering a wide range of innovative products to help people adopt a healthy lifestyle and earn income through Forever's direct selling opportunity. To learn more about Forever Living Products, visit www.foreverliving.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1524707/Nungshi_and_Tashi_Malik.jpg PWR PWR

