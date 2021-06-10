Equity indices in the green, metals and realty stocks up

Key equity parameters traded gap up during early hours on Thursday with metal, realty and pharma stocks showing marginal gains. At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 143 points or 0.27 per cent at 52,084 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 56 points or 0.36 per cent to 15,691.

All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty metal ticking up by 1.4 per cent, realty by 1.1 per cent and pharma by 1 per cent. Among stocks, JSW Steel gained by 2 per cent to Rs 712.20 per share while Tata Steel was up by 1.5 per cent to Rs 1,117.80.

Tata Consumer Products, Power Grid Corporation, Coal India, DLF and Cipla were also in the positive terrain. However, among the laggards were Eicher Motors, Bajaj Auto, Maruti Suzuki, Axis Bank, Titan and Asian Paints.

Meanwhile, Asian shares edged higher but held their recent trading range as investors focussed on US inflation data that can prompt the Federal Reserve to start tapering its massive stimulus. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was marginally higher. Japan's Nikkei benchmark shares rose 0.4 per cent. (ANI)

