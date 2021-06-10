TCG Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd. organizes Covid vaccination drive for its employees and their families

KOLKATA, India, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TCG Lifesciences, the leading global CRAMS (Contract Research and Manufacturing Services) company, promoted by New York-based Purnendu Chatterjee Group, today said that they have organized a Covid vaccination drive for their employees and their kin. In its resolve to fight Covid, TCG Lifesciences and other Group companies have partnered with Medica Hospitals Private Limited for the drive. The on-site vaccination program will span over multiple days to ensure hassle-free vaccination of employees and their families. Permanent and Contractual Employees will be administered to get their vaccine on the 10th and 11th of June, from 11 am. Their dependents can choose to get their jab on the 22nd or 23rd of June.

According to Mr. Anirban Mitra, HR Head, TCG Lifesciences ''Our People are our greatest strength. We have been operating continuously since the start of the Covid pandemic with the highest level of health and safety measures at the workplace for our employees, and that was only possible because of our people. It was of immense importance for us to get our entire workforce vaccinated not only to ensure a safe workplace and business continuity but also to make sure that we, as an organization, are aligned with the larger vision of achieving Covid free India. I'm Thankful to the TCG Management to encourage us and provide all support to make this initiative a successful one.'' Mr. Swapan Bhattacharya, Managing Director, TCG Lifesciences also states that ''The health and welfare of our employees and their dependents are of paramount importance while operating during the Covid scenario. The vaccine is expected to play a key role in beating this virus which has devastated the world. By taking an institutional approach, we are able to inoculate a large number of individuals expeditiously. In addition to that, we have already in place many other safety precautions to protect all stakeholders.'' With the second wave of Covid impacting the entire country, an initiative taken by TCG Lifesciences to vaccinate all of its workforce and their families will go a long way in ensuring their safety and maintaining business continuity. TCG Lifesciences is taking this opportunity to set an example of true leadership and to establish the organization as an ideal employer that takes care of all its resources in all possible ways.

About TCG Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd. TCG Lifesciences Pvt. Limited (formerly ''Chembiotek Research International'') is a leading global Contract Research and Manufacturing Services (CRAMS) company in the area of drug discovery and development. We started our operations in 2001 in Kolkata, India, and currently have our presence in the United States, Europe, and Japan.

We have a strong talent pool of 1000+ qualified and trained scientists (including 200+ PhDs), drawn from the best domestic and international institutes and industry. Our services span chemistry, in vitro and in vivo pharmacology, analytical development and validation, and specialty chemicals. We offer specific/functional solutions to integrated projects across multiple therapeutic areas with a specific focus on Inflammation & Pain, Infectious Diseases, Central Nervous systems, and Oncology. Our research infrastructure includes world-class chemistry and biology laboratories, animal facility, electrophysiology laboratory, BSL 2 laboratory, and cGMP API facilities at our R&D centers and commercial cGMP API production facilities.

Learn more at: www.tcgls.com

