Welspun One's flagship Bhiwandi project becomes India's 1st Pre-certified Platinum rated Green project under IGBC

Awarded with this coveted certification for the ecological & sustainable approach, the company organized a plantation drive on World Environment Day to commemorate this feat. MUMBAI, India, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its inception, Welspun One Logistics Parks, a pan-India integrated fund, development, and asset management platform has ingrained ESG (Environment, Social & Governance) practices into its core values, to an extent that it is governing every business decision they undertake. The company is determined to provide high-impact sustainable warehousing solutions by incorporating green infrastructure, industry-leading technology and ecosystem-based approaches. For this, Welspun One's flagship Bhiwandi project was recently awarded as India's 1st Platinum Pre-certified Green Logistics Park by the esteemed Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), a part of the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII).

Welspun One organized a special sapling plantation drive on World Environment Day to commemorate this accomplishment and in parallel encouraged its community to plant trees and contribute towards a greener environment. As a part of this initiative, the company gifted over 500 saplings to its employees, workers at the Bhiwandi Park and various partners & associates, while adhering to the COVID-19 protocols. To create further awareness on reducing carbon footprint, the company also donated saplings to the residents of Bapgaon Naka and Chaudharpada village near the park.

On the certification, Anshul Singhal, Managing Director, Welspun One Logistics Parks, said, ''We are committed to designing a high-performing logistics park in accordance with the IGBC Green Logistics Parks & Warehousing rating system. Our under-construction park has been awarded this coveted certificate after a rigorous evaluation and approval process, making it a matter of great pride for us all. We appreciate CII - Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) for the initiative taken and pledge to continue working towards our common goal of creating a long-term and meaningful impact.'' Launched in July 2020 and currently under development, Welspun One's logistics park at Bhiwandi is being designed as per global standards and Green Building Certification requirements. The project design promotes natural habitat and biodiversity on-site by providing over 12% of green cover, including 2770 trees. The park aims to achieve a 37% reduction in water usage by installing rainwater harvesting and wastewater treatment systems while using low-flow fixtures. The company is also committed to ensuring that 96% of the construction waste be diverted for reuse or recycling and about 68% of the material used in the project be ecologically sound.

Well connected with bus stops, NH 3 & 4, and the Mumbai Airport - the project is slated to aid the reduction in carbon footprint through vehicular traffic. In addition to the park, Welspun One is also working towards eco-friendly measures beyond the fence such as the installation of solar PV systems, street lights, the renovation of public toilets, and other such facilities for the social well-being of occupants in nearby communities and villages.

Welspun One has been the first company in its category to register under the pilot programme and receive a pre-certification of the new rating system 'IGBC Green Logistics Parks and Warehouses.' About Welspun One Welspun One Logistics Parks (WOLP) is an integrated fund, development, and asset management organization; designed to deliver large format, institutional, Grade-A logistics parks across India. It is the only industrial warehousing platform backed by a global conglomerate - the USD 2.7 billion Welspun Group; one of India's fastest-growing multinationals with businesses in line pipes, home textiles, infrastructure, steel, advanced textiles and flooring solutions. The core of Welspun One's business offering is to solve the location needs of its customers and provide them with best-in-class real estate solutions, to better manage their supply chain needs. WOLP's management team comes with an average relevant experience of 18 years and a cumulative track record of delivering over 115 MM SF of construction projects in India. Welspun One aspires to become the most preferred warehousing company in India, by sourcing and developing feasible land parcels that suit institutional investors and get leased by valued occupiers, whilst maintaining high levels of compliance, safety and zero tolerance to regulatory lapses across the project lifecycle. For further details, please visit www.welspunone.com

