Welspun One's flagship Bhiwandi project becomes India's 1st Pre-certified Platinum rated Green project under IGBC

Since its inception, Welspun One Logistics Parks, a pan-India integrated fund, development, and asset management platform has ingrained ESG (Environment, Social & Governance) practices into its core values, to an extent that it is governing every business decision they undertake. The company is determined to provide high-impact sustainable warehousing solutions by incorporating green infrastructure, industry-leading technology and ecosystem-based approaches. For this, Welspun One's flagship Bhiwandi project was recently awarded as India's 1st Platinum Pre-certified Green Logistics Park by the esteemed Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), a part of the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII).

Welspun One organized a special sapling plantation drive on World Environment Day to commemorate this accomplishment and in parallel encouraged its community to plant trees and contribute towards a greener environment. As a part of this initiative, the company gifted over 500 saplings to its employees, workers at the Bhiwandi Park and various partners & associates, while adhering to the COVID-19 protocols. To create further awareness on reducing carbon footprint, the company also donated saplings to the residents of Bapgaon Naka and Chaudharpada village near the park. "We are committed to designing a high-performing logistics park in accordance with the IGBC Green Logistics Parks & Warehousing rating system. Our under-construction park has been awarded this coveted certificate after a rigorous evaluation and approval process, making it a matter of great pride for us all. We appreciate CII - Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) for the initiative taken and pledge to continue working towards our common goal of creating a long-term and meaningful impact," Anshul Singhal, Managing Director, Welspun One Logistics Parks, on the certification.

Launched in July 2020 and currently, under development, Welspun One's logistics park at Bhiwandi is being designed as per global standards and Green Building Certification requirements. The project design promotes natural habitat and biodiversity on-site by providing over 12 percent of green cover, including 2770 trees. The park aims to achieve a 37 percent reduction in water usage by installing rainwater harvesting and wastewater treatment systems while using low-flow fixtures. The company is also committed to ensuring that 96 percent of the construction waste be diverted for reuse or recycling and about 68% of the material used in the project be ecologically sound.

Well connected with bus stops, NH 3 & 4, and the Mumbai Airport - the project is slated to aid the reduction in carbon footprint through vehicular traffic. In addition to the park, Welspun One is also working towards eco-friendly measures beyond the fence such as the installation of solar PV systems, street lights, the renovation of public toilets, and other such facilities for the social well-being of occupants in nearby communities and villages. Welspun One has been the first company in its category to register under the pilot program and receive a pre-certification of the new rating system 'IGBC Green Logistics Parks and Warehouses.'

