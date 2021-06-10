JSW Steel production in May at 13.67 lakh tonnes

JSW Steel on Thursday reported crude steel production of 13.67 lakh tonnes in May, marking an upsurge of 10 per cent from 12.48 lakh tonnes in the year-ago period. The company said its capacity utilisation was 91 per cent last month due to priority in supply of liquid oxygen for medical purposes over augmenting steel production.

More than 30,000 tonnes of liquid oxygen for medical purposes was supplied from the steel complexes of JSW Steel as compared to 20,000 tonnes in April, it said in a statement. The production of flat rolled products rose 10 per cent to 9.99 lakh tonnes in May from 9.05 lakh tonnes in the same month of last year.

Advertisement

On the other hand, production of long rolled products escalated by 55 per cent to 3.09 lakh tonnes from 2 lakh tonnes in the same period. JSW Steel is the flagship business of 12 billion dollar JSW Group with an installed capacity of 12 million tonnes per year.

It is the only Indian company ranked among the top 10 steel producers in the world by World Steel Dynamics for the last 10 consecutive years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)