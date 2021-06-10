Left Menu

BRIEF-United Airlines In Talks To Buy 100 Boeing Max As U.S. Travel Surges - Bloomberg News

Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2021 11:02 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 10:53 IST
BRIEF-United Airlines In Talks To Buy 100 Boeing Max As U.S. Travel Surges - Bloomberg News
June 10 (Reuters) -

* UNITED AIRLINES IN TALKS TO BUY 100 BOEING MAX AS U.S. TRAVEL SURGES - BLOOMBERG NEWS Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

