BRIEF-United Airlines In Talks To Buy 100 Boeing Max As U.S. Travel Surges - Bloomberg News
Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2021 11:02 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 10:53 IST
- Country:
- United States
June 10 (Reuters) -
* UNITED AIRLINES IN TALKS TO BUY 100 BOEING MAX AS U.S. TRAVEL SURGES - BLOOMBERG NEWS Further company coverage:
