JSW Steel output rises 10 pc to 13.67 LT in May

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2021 12:00 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 11:46 IST
Image Credit: ANI
JSW Steel on Thursday posted a 10 percent growth in its crude steel production at 13.67 lakh tonne (LT) during May 2021.

The company had produced 12.48 LT steel in the same month last year, the steelmaker said in a regulatory filing.

During the said month, JSW Steel said its output of flat-rolled products also registered a rise of 10 percent and stood at 9.99 LT, as compared to 9.05 LT in May 2020.

The production of long-rolled products was at 3.09 LT, up 55 percent from 2 LT in the year-ago month.

''The capacity utilization remained at 91 percent in May as the liquid oxygen supplies were over 30,000 tonnes for medical purposes from the steel complexes of the company across India, as against over 20,000 tonnes in April 2021,'' the company said.

JSW Steel Ltd is the flagship company of the diversified USD 12 billion JSW Group which has a leading presence in sectors such as steel, energy, infrastructure, cement, sports among others.

