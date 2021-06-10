JLR drives in new F-PACE in India tagged at Rs 69.99 lakh

Left Menu

Jaguar Land Rover India on Thursday said it has launched the updated version of its F-PACE SUV in the country priced at Rs 69.99 lakh ex-showroom.The new F-PACE comes with both petrol and diesel powertrains.The 2-litre petrol engine delivers a power of 184 kW, while the 2-litre diesel mill generates a maximum power of 150 kW.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2021 12:16 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 12:16 IST
  Country:
  India

Jaguar Land Rover India on Thursday said it has launched the updated version of its F-PACE SUV in the country priced at Rs 69.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new F-PACE comes with both petrol and diesel powertrains.

The 2-litre petrol engine delivers a power of 184 kW, while the 2-litre diesel mill generates a maximum power of 150 kW. “The new Jaguar F-PACE sets a new benchmark in aesthetic and luxury appeal. Its enhanced looks are bound to attract existing and new customers who will also get a superior connected-car experience from this iconic luxury performance SUV,” JLR India President and Managing Director Rohit Suri said in a statement.

The model comes with various features like an new 28.95 cm curved glass HD touchscreen infotainment system, 3D surround camera, Meridian audio System among others.

The Jaguar range in India includes XE (starting at Rs 46.64 Lakh), XF (starting at Rs 55.67 Lakh), I-PACE (starting at Rs 1.05 crore) and F-TYPE (starting at Rs 97.97 Lakh). JLR has dealerships across 24 cities in the country.

