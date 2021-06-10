Left Menu

HUL appoints Unilever Bangladesh Chairman Kedar Lele as Executive Director

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2021 12:24 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 12:24 IST
FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Thursday announced the appointment of Kedar Lele, currently the Chairman and Managing Director of Unilever Bangladesh, to the HUL management committee as Executive Director, Customer Development.

The appointment is effective from July 1, 2021.

Lele will take over from Srinandan Sundaram who will move into his new role as Executive Director, Foods & Refreshment.

''Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) today announced the appointment of Kedar Lele, currently Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Unilever Bangladesh, to the HUL management committee as Executive Director, Customer Development with effect from July 1, 2021,'' the company said in a regulatory filing.

Lele joined HUL in 2004, and over the last 17 years demonstrated a strong performance track record across Customer Development, Marketing and General Management.

Prior to his Bangladesh stint, Lele was responsible for leading the e-commerce and modern trade business and overseeing the customer development centre of excellence for HUL. PTI SVK DRR DRR

