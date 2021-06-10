Cyware Appoints Rajan Chheda as Director of Customer Success

Former HDFC Bank SVP brings over 20+ years of experience in cybersecurity domain knowledge to accelerate customer focus Bengaluru, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) Cyware, the industry's only Virtual Cyber Fusion platform provider, has announced the appointment of Rajan Chheda as Director of Customer Success. In his new role, Rajan will oversee strategic customer success & relationships in APAC and META and also anchor future growth opportunities, as Cyware continues into its next phase of growth. In a move to bring the success of its global practices to APAC and META and further shape the future of the cybersecurity solutions in these regions, Rajan will be working closely with sales and delivery teams and drive customer satisfaction programs to enable excellent experiences for its customers. Rajan will play a pivotal role in expanding Cyware’s business efforts to deliver unprecedented innovation in cyber fusion, threat intelligence, and security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) for its rapidly-growing enterprise and mid-market customer base in these regions. Rajan brings over 20+ years of experience in the information security and cybersecurity domain, having advised some of the most renowned organizations. In his previous role, he led the cybersecurity domain at HDFC Bank Ltd. for almost 11 years, where he was primarily responsible for managing and leading the Security Operations Center (SOC), Incident Response, Threat Hunting, Threat Intelligence, Red Team & Vulnerability & Application Security Management practices. He has also worked at KPMG on information/cybersecurity and risk management consulting projects for various Indian, APAC, and European customers. Rajan has also worked with WIPRO and Microland in the past. Commenting on his appointment, Rajan Chheda said, “I am excited to become a part of the company's journey and contribute to fulfilling its vision with disruptive, industry-leading customer-centric approach. Cyware is a market leader in the cybersecurity space and understands the ever-evolving dynamics of the industry. With security taking centre stage across enterprises, Cyware is solving complex and expensive challenges for security teams and also disrupting legacy approaches to security operations with virtual cyber fusion. This is truly an exciting time at the company, and I look forward to leveraging my expertise in driving new growth for Cyware in APAC and META.” Speaking on the leadership development, Jeffrey Rogers, Global Head of Client Success at Cyware said, “We are a company with the “Customer-First” approach and we are thrilled for Rajan to join us and continue our relentless focus on the customer experience. Rajan comes with a wealth of experience and his strong customer-centric approach makes him a force to be reckoned with. Rajan has a global outlook that will be instrumental in growing the Cyware vision in APAC and META. With his leadership, Rajan will drive new levels of customer engagement and experience enabling business growth in the APAC and META.” About Cyware Cyware helps enterprise cybersecurity teams build platform-agnostic virtual cyber fusion centers. Cyware is transforming security operations by delivering the cybersecurity industry's only Virtual Cyber Fusion Center Platform with next-generation SOAR (security orchestration, automation, and response) technology. As a result, organizations can increase speed and accuracy while reducing costs and analyst burnout. Cyware's Virtual Cyber Fusion solutions make secure collaboration, information sharing, and enhanced threat visibility a reality for enterprises, sharing communities (ISAC/ISAO), MSSPs, and government agencies of all sizes and needs. cyware.com.

