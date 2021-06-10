Tech-based Mentorship Platform MentorKart Raises USD 150K in Seed Round Led by Startup Buddy's Founders

New Delhi-based Leading Mentorship, patented platform MentorKart, today announced that it has raised $150,000 in its seed round led by Amit Singal and Manish Aggarwal (Founders of Startup Buddy). According to the spokesperson, MentorKart will utilize the funds for Go to Market plans and further enhance its platform, strengthen its tech capabilities, and build new products. The startup is also looking to expand its team across tech, product, and marketing. Launched in 2020 by Ashish Khare & S.K. Mohanty, MentorKart offers specialized mentorship programs for students, working professionals, and entrepreneurs. The MentorKart platform also offers to learn through live sessions with industry experts, structured workshops, masterclasses, and 1:1 personalized interaction with mentors. "We at MentorKart are focussed on our mission to make the youth of India future-ready. As we see, there is a huge demand for mentoring among the youth and we believe that in the next few years, MentorKart will become a true cart of mentoring for India's aspiring youth," said Ashish Khare, Founder, MentorKart. Mr. Vijay Sethi, who recently joined as Chairman of Advisory Board and Chief Mentor said, "Over last few months, I have seen huge traction among students and entrepreneurs for mentoring. MentorKart, with its unique methodology for personalized mentoring and a dedicated team, has a pool of very experienced mentors who are working relentlessly in the journey of making the youth of India future-ready. This round of funding will help us to take MentorKart to next level and make it ready to launch the next set of programs." Mr. Amit Singal, Co-founder of Startup Buddy services who is very active with his investment in startups since 2015 said that, ''Investment in MentorKart is a strategic move into this upcoming domain of Mentorship, I can see the demand of Mentoring in the Professional & Startup world is increasing every day and this is to be addressed with a very structured approach and Tech-based platform like MentorKart.'' About MentorKart Headquartered in Delhi, MentorKart is a technology-based Mentorship platform aimed to help individuals not only achieve but surpass their personal & professional goals. MentorKart offers specialized mentorship programs for students, working professionals, and entrepreneurs. MentorKart platform offers to learn through live sessions with industry experts, structured workshops & masterclasses, 1:1 interaction with mentors. Through their online mentoring platform, today MentorKart has the best of industry veterans, educational gurus, specific domain experts, and entrepreneurs sharing their mantras and helping individuals to build their own wisdom to face ups and downs in various phases of life. It's a comprehensive platform for every student, professional, or entrepreneur who can set & achieve their personal as well as professional goals with the help of personalized mentorship programs. MentorKart has shown significant traction among its target customers and already thousands of Mentees and hundreds of Mentors have joined the platform. MentorKart has ambitious plans of global expansions and its currently in advance talks for its global foray.

To Join MentorKart as Mentor or Mentee, please visit, www.mentorkart.com. Image: L to R: Mr. Priyank Saini, Mr. Ashish Khare, Mr. Vijay Sethi, Mr. S.K. Mohanty, Mr. Harsh Srivastava

