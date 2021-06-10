Left Menu

ITC Hotels launch Welcomhotel Tavleen Chail in Himachal Predesh

ITC Hotels group on Thursday announced the launch of Welcomhotel Tavleen Chail, under its brand Welcomhotel, the second property under the brand in Himachal Pradesh.Welcomhotel Tavleen Chail has 65 well-appointed guest rooms, including 18 cottages and a luxury suite, ITC Hotels said in a statement.This launch follows the inauguration of Welcomhotel Shimla about six months ago.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-06-2021 13:40 IST
“With the Indian tropical summer approaching, we believe it is the perfect time to launch another Welcomhotel outpost in Himachal Pradesh,” said ITC Executive Director Nakul Anand. With the new “work-from-anywhere” and “workation” concept gaining popularity, Welcomhotel Tavleen Chail is the perfect bleisure destination for work and pleasure. The heightened WeAssure hygiene and safety measures ensure travelers peace of mind as they enjoy the destination,” Anad added.

