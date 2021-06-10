Mumbai, Jun 10, (PTI) Money Market Operations as on June 09, 2021
Special Long-Term Repo Operations SLTRO for Small Finance Banks SFBs 5. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0 Thu, 23042020 1093 Fri, 21042023 7,950.00 4.40 7. Special Long-Term Repo Operations SLTRO for Small Finance Banks SFBs Mon, 17052021 1095 Thu, 16052024 400.00 4.00 D.
- Country:
- India
Money Market Operations as on June 09, 2021 (Amount in crore, Rate in Per cent) VOLUME Weighted MONEY MARKET (ONE LEG) Average Rate Range A. Overnight Segment 373,719.66 3.22 0.01-3.40 I. Call Money 7,356.99 3.12 1.90-3.40 II. Triparty Repo 262,786.15 3.21 2.91-3.40 III. Market Repo 102,962.52 3.24 0.01-3.40 IV. Repo in Corporate Bond 614.00 3.40 3.40-3.40 B. Term Segment I. Notice Money** 420.55 3.21 2.75-3.35 II. Term Money@@ 383.00 - 3.15-3.60 III. Triparty Repo 0.00 - - IV. Market Repo 0.00 - - V. Repo in Corporate Bond 37.50 5.75 5.75-5.75 RBI OPERATIONS@ Auction Date Tenor (Days) Maturity Date Amount Current Rate / Cut off Rate C. Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) & Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) I. Today's Operations 1. Fixed Rate (i) Repo (ii) Reverse Repo Wed, 09/06/2021 1 Thu, 10/06/2021 378,913.00 3.35 (iii) Special Reverse Repo~ 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo - - - - - 3. MSF Wed, 09/06/2021 1 Thu, 10/06/2021 0.00 4.25 4. Special Long-Term Repo Operations (SLTRO) for Small Finance Banks (SFBs)£ 5. Net liquidity injected from today's operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -378,913.00 II. Outstanding Operations 1. Fixed Rate (i) Repo (ii) Reverse Repo (iii) Special Reverse Repo~ Fri, 04/06/2021 14 Fri, 18/06/2021 150.00 3.75 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo Fri, 04/06/2021 14 Fri, 18/06/2021 200,029.00 3.46 (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo 3. MSF 4. Long-Term Repo Operations# Mon, 17/02/2020 1095 Thu, 16/02/2023 499.00 5.15 Mon, 02/03/2020 1094 Wed, 01/03/2023 253.00 5.15 Mon, 09/03/2020 1093 Tue, 07/03/2023 484.00 5.15 Wed, 18/03/2020 1094 Fri, 17/03/2023 294.00 5.15 5. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations^ Fri, 27/03/2020 1092 Fri, 24/03/2023 12,236.00 4.40 Fri, 03/04/2020 1095 Mon, 03/04/2023 16,925.00 4.40 Thu, 09/04/2020 1093 Fri, 07/04/2023 18,042.00 4.40 Fri, 17/04/2020 1091 Thu, 13/04/2023 20,399.00 4.40 6. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0^ Thu, 23/04/2020 1093 Fri, 21/04/2023 7,950.00 4.40 7. On Tap Targeted Long Term Repo OperationsÄ Mon, 22/03/2021 1095 Thu, 21/03/2024 5,000.00 4.00 8. Special Long-Term Repo Operations (SLTRO) for Small Finance Banks (SFBs)£ Mon, 17/05/2021 1095 Thu, 16/05/2024 400.00 4.00 D. Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF) Availed from RBI$ 1,662.00 E. Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -116,035.00 F. Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]*-494,948.00 RESERVE POSITION@ G. Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks (i) Cash balances with RBI as on 09/06/2021 605,204.60 (ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending 18/06/2021 611,914.00 H. Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on• 09/06/2021 0.00 I. Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on 21/05/2021 843,197.00 @ Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL).
- Not Applicable / No Transaction.
** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor.
@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor.
$ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI.
& As per the Press Release No. 2019-2020/1900 dated February 06, 2020.
* Net liquidity is calculated as Repo+MSF+SLF-Reverse Repo.
# As per the Press Release No. 2020-2021/287 dated September 04, 2020.
^ As per the Press Release No. 2020-2021/605 dated November 06, 2020.
Ä As per the Press Release No. 2020-2021/520 dated October 21, 2020, Press Release No. 2020-2021/763 dated December 11, 2020 and Press Release No. 2020-2021/1057 dated February 05, 2021.
• As per the Press Release No. 2014-2015/1971 dated March 19, 2015.
£ As per the Press Release No. 2021-2022/181 dated May 07, 2021.
~ As per the Press Release No. 2021-2022/177 dated May 07, 2021.
