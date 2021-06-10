Hong Kong stocks end flat as U.S. data awaited
Hong Kong stocks ended flat on Thursday as investors awaited U.S. inflation data for any sign the Federal Reserve could start tapering its massive stimulus. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 3.75 points or 0.01% at 28,738.88.
The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.11% to 10,716.28. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 0.1%, while the IT sector rose 0.23%, the financial sector ended 0.73% lower and the property sector rose 0.75%.
** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was BYD Co Ltd, which gained 6.36%, while the biggest loser was Haidilao International Holding Ltd, which fell 2.82%. ** The U.S. May CPI data would be a focus next and investors needed to be very cautious as the Hang Seng index could choose a direction soon after trading in narrow ranges recently, First Shanghai Securities said in a report.
** Shares of Chinese food delivery giant Meituan closed up 1.6%, snapping a six-session losing streak, on aggressive hiring spree. ** China's central bank governor said inflation was "basically under control", and monetary policy would be kept steady, in comments a day after concerns over inflationary pressures were fanned by data showing the fastest rise in factory-gate prices in 12 years.
** Eyes were also on Sino-U.S. relations. ** Top U.S. and Chinese commerce officials spoke by telephone and agreed to promote healthy trade and cooperate over differences, China's commerce ministry said on Thursday, the latest high-level exchange as the countries spar over disagreements.
** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.46%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 0.34%.
