Bus crash in Russia kills 6, injures 15 others
A bus crashed into a bus stop in Russias Sverdlovsk region on Thursday morning, killing six people and injuring 15 others, local officials said. According to officials, the vehicles brakes failed and it rammed through the plants gate and ran into people at a bus stop nearby.
PTI | Moscow | Updated: 10-06-2021 14:36 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 14:15 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
A bus crashed into a bus stop in Russia's Sverdlovsk region on Thursday morning, killing six people and injuring 15 others, local officials said. The bus was carrying workers to a plant in the town of Lesnoy about 1,350 kilometers (840 miles) east of Moscow. According to officials, the vehicle's brakes failed and it rammed through the plant's gate and ran into people at a bus stop nearby. A criminal probe has been launched into the incident.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Moscow
- Russia
- Sverdlovsk
- Lesnoy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Air France cancels Moscow flight as Russia snubs Belarus bypass
Air France cancels Moscow flight as Russia snubs Belarus bypass
Russia did not let Austrian Airlines fly to Moscow without flying over Belarus - airline
Russia will allow European flights to and from Moscow to bypass Belarus - RBC news outlet
Russia forces Austrian Airlines to cancel flight to Moscow