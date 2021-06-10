Left Menu

Bus crash in Russia kills 6, injures 15 others

A bus crashed into a bus stop in Russias Sverdlovsk region on Thursday morning, killing six people and injuring 15 others, local officials said. According to officials, the vehicles brakes failed and it rammed through the plants gate and ran into people at a bus stop nearby.

A bus crashed into a bus stop in Russia's Sverdlovsk region on Thursday morning, killing six people and injuring 15 others, local officials said. The bus was carrying workers to a plant in the town of Lesnoy about 1,350 kilometers (840 miles) east of Moscow. According to officials, the vehicle's brakes failed and it rammed through the plant's gate and ran into people at a bus stop nearby. A criminal probe has been launched into the incident.

