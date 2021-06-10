Left Menu

Man held for bomb hoax near G7 summit

Police said they had arrested a man for a bomb hoax near to the media centre set up to cover the G7 summit south west England after officers were forced to evacuate a hotel in response to reports of a suspicious package early on Thursday morning. Officers were called out to the hotel in Falmouth, where most media covering the meeting of the global leaders are based, at about 3.15 a.m. local time after the package was found.

Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2021 15:31 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 15:31 IST
Man held for bomb hoax near G7 summit

Police said they had arrested a man for a bomb hoax near to the media centre set up to cover the G7 summit south west England after officers were forced to evacuate a hotel in response to reports of a suspicious package early on Thursday morning.

Officers were called out to the hotel in Falmouth, where most media covering the meeting of the global leaders are based, at about 3.15 a.m. local time after the package was found. A Royal Navy bomb disposal unit was called in and declared it unviable, but only after about 100 people from a hotel and surrounding properties were evacuated.

Police said a 20-year-old man from Falmouth had been arrested on suspicion of a bomb hoax and was now in custody. U.S. President Joe Biden arrived in Britain on Wednesday evening and he is staying at the seaside resort of Carbis Bay, about 25 miles away from Falmouth.

There is a large security operation in place for the G7 event, the first in-person meeting of the leaders of major developed economies for nearly two years, with 5,000 police officers drafted in from across Britain. Police have closed off roads and coastal paths to Carbis Bay, the small seaside resort which is hosting the event, and erected a steel fence around the venue, with armed officers on patrol.

Activists have vowed to stage disruptive and annoying protests during the event to highlight their causes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

South Africa
2
NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

 India
3
Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

 India
4
Science News Roundup: French lecturer reaches for stars with astronaut application; China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector and more

Science News Roundup: French lecturer reaches for stars with astronaut appli...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021