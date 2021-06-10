Left Menu

Cera Sanitaryware Q4 net rises 33.6 pc to Rs 47.91 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2021 15:44 IST
Cera Sanitaryware Q4 net rises 33.6 pc to Rs 47.91 cr
Cera Sanitaryware on Thursday reported a 33.6 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 47.91 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 35.85 crore during the corresponding period of last fiscal.

Its revenue from operations during January-March 2021 increased 47.2 per cent to Rs 438.42 crore as against Rs 297.84 crore in the year-ago period, Cera Sanitaryware said in a BSE filing.

The company's board of directors has recommended a dividend of Rs 13 per equity share.

Shares of Cera Sanitaryware on Thursday closed 4.39 per cent lower to Rs 4,340 apiece on the BSE.

