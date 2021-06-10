Cera Sanitaryware Q4 net rises 33.6 pc to Rs 47.91 cr

Cera Sanitaryware on Thursday reported a 33.6 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 47.91 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 35.85 crore during the corresponding period of last fiscal.

Advertisement

Its revenue from operations during January-March 2021 increased 47.2 per cent to Rs 438.42 crore as against Rs 297.84 crore in the year-ago period, Cera Sanitaryware said in a BSE filing.

The company's board of directors has recommended a dividend of Rs 13 per equity share.

Shares of Cera Sanitaryware on Thursday closed 4.39 per cent lower to Rs 4,340 apiece on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)