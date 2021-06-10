Left Menu

Sansera Engineering files IPO papers with Sebi

Earlier, Sansera Engineering had filed IPO papers with Sebi in August 2018 and had also received its clearance to float the public issue.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2021 16:06 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 15:44 IST
Sansera Engineering files IPO papers with Sebi
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Auto component maker Sansera Engineering Ltd has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial share sale.

The initial public offer (IPO) is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 17,244,328 equity shares by promoters and existing shareholders, draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed with Sebi showed.

Those offering shares in the OFS are existing investors-- Client Ebene, CVCIGP II Employees Ebene, and promoters -- S Sekhar Vasan, Unni Rajagopal K, F R Singhvi, and D Devaraj.

The company said it expects that listing of the equity shares will enhance its visibility and brand image and provide liquidity to shareholders. Also, the listing will provide a public market for the equity shares in the country.

This is the company's second attempt to go public. Earlier, Sansera Engineering had filed IPO papers with Sebi in August 2018 and had also received its clearance to float the public issue. However, it did not go ahead with the launch.

The Bengaluru-based firm is an engineering-led integrated manufacturer of complex and critical precision engineered components across automotive and non-automotive sectors.

Within the automotive sector, the company manufacture and supply a wide range of precision forged and machined components and assemblies that are critical for engine, transmission, braking, and other systems for the two-wheeler, passenger vehicle, and commercial vehicle verticals.

In the non-automotive sector, Sansera Engineering manufactures and supplies precision components for the aerospace, off-road, agriculture, and other segments, including engineering and capital goods.

ICICI Securities, IIFL Securities, and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Private Limited have been appointed as merchant bankers to advise the company on the IPO.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

South Africa
2
NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

 India
3
Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

 India
4
Science News Roundup: French lecturer reaches for stars with astronaut application; China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector and more

Science News Roundup: French lecturer reaches for stars with astronaut appli...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021