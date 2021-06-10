Left Menu

Rupee falls by 9 paise, breaches 73-mark against US dollar

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-06-2021 16:08 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 16:08 IST
Rupee falls by 9 paise, breaches 73-mark against US dollar
  • Country:
  • India

Extending losses for the third straight session, the rupee on Thursday fell by 9 paise to end at 73.06 (provisional) against the US dollar even as the domestic equity markets settled with significant gains.

Forex traders said the local unit is trading in a narrow range as investors looked to key US inflation data and European Central Bank meeting later in the day for further cues.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 72.96 per dollar as against its previous close of 72.97.

It hovered in the range of 72.94 to 73.12 during the day before ending at 73.06.

The domestic currency has lost 26 paise in the last three trading sessions.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.09 per cent to 90.20.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 358.83 points or 0.69 per cent higher at 52,300.47, while the broader NSE Nifty rose 102.40 points or 0.65 per cent to 15,737.75.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.07 per cent to USD 72.27 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Wednesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 846.37 crore, as per exchange data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

South Africa
2
NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

 India
3
Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

 India
4
Science News Roundup: French lecturer reaches for stars with astronaut application; China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector and more

Science News Roundup: French lecturer reaches for stars with astronaut appli...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021