Skoda Auto launches new version of Octavia, price starts at Rs 25.99 lakh

Skoda Auto India on Thursday launched the new version of its premium sedan Octavia with price starting at Rs 25.99 lakh.

The fourth-generation Octavia is powered by a 2-litre petrol engine delivering power of 190 PS and returning fuel efficiency of 15.81 km/litre, Skoda Auto India said in a statement.

It is available in two variants -- Style priced at Rs 25.99 lakh and Laurin & Klement tagged at Rs 28.99 lakh (ex-showroom India).

Skoda Auto India Brand Director Zac Hollis said when Octavia was introduced 20 years ago, it changed the dynamics of the executive sedan segment - ''one that continues to offer significant growth potential, catering to a burgeoning class of discerning buyers with a penchant for luxury, as well as the right value proposition''.

''Having retained its characteristics of design, safety, technology, performance, space and comfort, the all–new Octavia is a compelling combination and will continue to drive Skoda Auto's success in the Indian market,'' he added.

The sedan has a wide range of safety features such as eight airbags, fatigue alert and AFS (Adaptive Front-lighting System) along with ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), ESC (Electronic Stability Control), EBD (Electronic Brake-force Distribution) and tyre pressure monitoring system, among others. It is also equipped with 'MySKODA Connect', which has inbuilt technology that helps owners in case of an emergency with features such as roadside assistance and SOS. It also helps keep the car secure in the owner's absence with features like Geo fence and Time fence, the company said.

