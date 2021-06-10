GAIL shares close nearly 1 pc higher after Q4 earnings

Shares of GAIL (India) Ltd on Thursday closed with a gain of nearly 1 per cent after the company reported a 28 per cent jump in March quarter net profit.

The stock, which rose by 2.37 per cent to Rs 166.05 during the day on the BSE, closed at Rs 163.45, up 0.77 per cent.

On the NSE, it closed at Rs 163.40, higher by 0.61 per cent after jumping 2.21 per cent to Rs 166 during the day.

In traded volume terms, 12.44 lakh shares were traded at the BSE, and over 2.35 crore units at the NSE during the day.

State-owned gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd on Wednesday reported a 28 per cent jump in March quarter net profit as petrochemical margins soared and gas marketing business turned around on rising in international prices.

Net profit in January-March stood at Rs 1,907.67 crore as compared to Rs 1,487.33 crore net profit in the same period a year ago, GAIL Chairman and Managing Director Manoj Jain said on a call with reporters.

Higher profitability was mainly due to improved performance of the petrochemical business as well as natural gas marketing and LPG segment, he said.

With the economy rebounding after a stringent COVID lockdown, the petrochemical plant operated near full capacity, helping clock 40 per cent higher pre-tax profit at Rs 608 crore.

Improving prices saw gas marketing swing back to black with a pre-tax profit of Rs 281 crore, as compared to a loss of Rs 73.70 crore a year back.

LPG business saw pre-tax profit rise 68 per cent to Rs 474.36 crore.

