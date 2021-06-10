China's Hisense to set up a TV manufacturing plant in India, expand product portfolio

Hisense, China-based consumer electronics and appliance manufacturer, on Thursday announced it will set up a local TV manufacturing plant and expand its product portfolio with more launches this year.

The company, which entered India with a licence arrangement with Videotex last year, has plans to set up a TV manufacturing plant, with a production capacity of two million units, within the next two years.

However, the company has not shared the location of the plant and the amount which it is going to invest here.

''Hisense entered the Indian market last year and got a phenomenal response from the consumers,'' said Hisense India COO Rishi Tandon.

He further said: ''To meet the growing demand for our television range we are ramping up our local manufacturing capabilities and will be setting up a TV manufacturing plant of 2 million capacity within the next two years.” Besides, Hisense will also be expanding its product portfolio by launching products including laser TVs, QLED TV, side by side refrigerator, washing machines, dishwasher, audio, microwave oven, and kitchen appliances range this festive season, it added.

''In our endeavour to enhance the large-screen viewing experience during this special event, we are launching the 70'' Mega TV and 65'' & 50'' Tornado TV with 102W JBL Powered Sound, which is an exclusively designed product for the India market,'' he added.

Hisense, globally, is associated with the mega sports events and has sponsored top events such as EURO Championships and the FIFA World Cup and has also partnered with global football clubs like PSG and e-sports organisation FNATIC. The brand has partnered with EURO 2020 as the official sponsor for this year. Hisense will also be the official sponsor of the Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022.

Hisense has its footprints globally with a presence in over 160 countries, along with 14 manufacturing facilities located in countries like South Africa, Slovenia, Serbia, Mexico, Czech etc.

