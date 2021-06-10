Left Menu

PGCIL board to consider issue of bonus shares to shareholders on June 17

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2021 17:22 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 17:22 IST
State-run Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) on Thursday said its board will consider a proposal to issue bonus shares to its shareholders in a meeting scheduled on June 17.

''A meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on Thursday, 17th June, 2021 through video conferencing to consider and approve amongst other items of agenda.....declaration of bonus shares subject to approval of shareholders of the company,'' a BSE filing stated.

Besides, the agenda of the board meeting also listed a proposal to recommend a final dividend for 2020-21.

The board will also approve financial results of the company for the fiscal year ended on March 31, 2021, in the meeting.

