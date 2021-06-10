Left Menu

Century Ply Q4 FY'21 net up 115 pc to Rs 83 crore

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-06-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 17:39 IST
Century Plyboards (India) Ltd on Thursday reported a standalone net profit of Rs 83 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021, a jump of 115 per cent over the previous year corresponding quarter profit of Rs 39 crore.

Net Revenue from operations for the quarter was Rs 738 crore, an increase of 41 per cent over the same period of last fiscal revenue of Rs 524 crore.

All segments (range of products) have performed exceptionally well during the quarter under review and laminates did much better in terms of profitability, Century Ply chairman Sajjan Bhajanka said.

He said, ''We are optimistic that we will not only maintain this performance, but also improve exponentially in the near future.'' The company full year net profit for FY21 stood at Rs 192 crore, a rise of 21 per cent compared with Rs 158 crore profit achieved in FY'20.

