Love Sorries Film boarding high with stunning reviews and ratings

Sifar films has a recent OTT release of its anthology film "Love Sorries", premiered on 20 OTT platforms including MX Player & Hungama Play.

Updated: 10-06-2021 17:42 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 17:42 IST
Love Sorries. Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 10 (ANI/PRNewswire): Sifar films has a recent OTT release of its anthology film "Love Sorries", premiered on 20 OTT platforms including MX Player & Hungama Play. The makers of the movie have contrasted the current edge of OTT content space bloated by suspense, thrillers, biographic zone by migrating with a fresh concept of Love Sorries.

The audience panel has welcomed the movie with great reviews in HSM & scored a 9 rating on IMDb. The producer of the anthology, Piyush Choudhary expressed, when the content you deliver is of the finest quality & new for the audience, Word of Mouth becomes our authentic source of manifestation & success. The movie "Love Sorries" acts as a mirror reflection of love in today's society & puts forth the idea of exaggerated love emotion perceived by today's generation. Gautam Joshi, the director of the film, has ventured as a risk-taker debutant, contrasting the age-old tradition of fairytale love stories in Indian cinemas. Movie's response after the release clearly specifies that the risk has endeavored in every way.

The gripping titles of this anthology are labeled after food items. Every story is curiosity-driven, with an unexpected climax steered by twists & turns that keep you hooked. The first story is "Strawberry', a grand set-up of an extra-marital affair. While the first story seems a bit sluggish in parts, it's the subsequent stories that have made up and are really well-paced. The stories' context & momentum keeps you excited till the last story Kesar-Pista & by its shocking closure.

The music album of Love Sorries is an OST that does not have any remix songs. The music composer Himanshu Joshi has done a brilliant job in gracing the movie with musical elegance. Romantic compositions like 'Pighla De Mujhe', 'Ankahi Ansun Ho tum' will keep you drooling with mystical vibes whereas the title track 'Love Toh Overrated Hai' works as a love anthem for today's generation. The other catch of the climax in every movie is the interconnection of stories kindled by a rewind effect & distinctive clarity. Love Sorries definitely has established a long-lasting impression with its never-before-seen content across OTT platforms.

