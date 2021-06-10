Left Menu

Yes Bank board approves plan to raise up to Rs 10,000 cr via debt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2021 18:12 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 17:52 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Yes Bank on Thursday received board approval for raising up to Rs 10,000 crore by issuing debt securities.

The board of directors in its meeting held on June 10, 2021, considered and approved seeking shareholders' approval for borrowing funds in Indian/foreign currency up to Rs 10,000 crore by issuing debt securities, Yes Bank said in a regulatory filing. The types of debt securities to be issued include non-convertible debentures, bonds, medium-term note (MTN), among others, the bank said.

Yes Bank shares closed 3.03 per cent up at Rs 14.64 apiece on BSE.

