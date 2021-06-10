US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 futures turn negative after inflation rises more than expected

S&P 500 futures turned negative on Thursday after inflation data for May showed a bigger-than-expected increase, while weekly jobless claims dipped less than estimated.

At 8:33 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 38 points, or 0.11%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 3.75 points, or 0.09% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 56.75 points, or 0.41%.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)