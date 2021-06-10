Left Menu

UP: 2 men killed as jeep rams into roadside tree on national highway

PTI | Amethi | Updated: 10-06-2021 18:08 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 18:08 IST
UP: 2 men killed as jeep rams into roadside tree on national highway
Two people were killed and six others injured in a road accident on Tanda-Banda national highway under Gauriganj police station area here on Thursday afternoon, police said.

Siddiq (50) and Mohammad Jameel (52) were on their way to Sultanpur along with six others, including three women, when the jeep in which they were travelling dashed into a roadside tree, Gauriganj police station sub inspector P C Gautam said.

Both men died on the spot, he said, adding that the victims belonged to a village in Rae Bareli district.

All the injured have been admitted to the district hospital, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

