Mazagon Dock Shipbuilder profit jumps manifold to Rs 230.54 cr in Mar qtr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2021 18:20 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 18:20 IST
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders on Thursday reported a manifold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 230.54 crore for the quarter ended March 2021.

The company had reported a profit of Rs 41.55 crore in the corresponding period previous fiscal.

Its revenue from operations grew by 6 per cent in the quarter under review to Rs 1,105.11 crore, from Rs 1,043 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income of the company was Rs 1,378 crore in the fourth quarter, as against Rs 1,176.24 crore a year ago.

The total expenses stood at Rs 1,081.48 crore compared to Rs 1,092.95 crore in the same period previous fiscal.

The company is engaged in the construction and repair of warships and submarines for use by the Indian Navy and other vessels for commercial clients.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

