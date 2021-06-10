Football Association of Ukraine says talks with UEFA on national kit ongoing
The head of the Football Association of Ukraine Andriy Pavelko said on Thursday he had flown to Rome for talks with UEFA about Ukraine's new national kit design after the European soccer governing body asked for a slogan on the jersey to be removed.
Pavelko, in a Facebook post, also said UEFA had given its preliminary agreement to the design, which contains the slogan "Glory to the heroes". UEFA said on Thursday the slogan was "clearly political in nature".
