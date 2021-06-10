Left Menu

Football Association of Ukraine says talks with UEFA on national kit ongoing

Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 18:43 IST
Football Association of Ukraine says talks with UEFA on national kit ongoing

The head of the Football Association of Ukraine Andriy Pavelko said on Thursday he had flown to Rome for talks with UEFA about Ukraine's new national kit design after the European soccer governing body asked for a slogan on the jersey to be removed.

Pavelko, in a Facebook post, also said UEFA had given its preliminary agreement to the design, which contains the slogan "Glory to the heroes". UEFA said on Thursday the slogan was "clearly political in nature".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

South Africa
2
NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

 India
3
CEAT Specialty conducts COVID vaccination drive for its customers, employees

CEAT Specialty conducts COVID vaccination drive for its customers, employees

 India
4
Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021