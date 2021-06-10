House of Catering to include event management services in its existing facilities

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI/ThePRTree): House of Catering, a prominent name in the hospitality sector, begins to yield another service of event management facilities across the country. The company has recently served at the Kevadia Colony establishment, inaugurated by honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Having managed the Entrepreneurs' Organization Event at Rann Utsav, Kutch for 3 days, the able team also catered to the Trump Delegation at the Airport.

During the testing times of COVID-19, House of Catering has extended its support to feed the poor. They have delivered over 1 million meals to support the needy, maintaining the highest standards of hygiene. The strategic event management team is equipped with all technological aspects necessary for a seamless event flow. From virtual reality, event environments, event platforms, learning modules, desktop and mobile solutions for all kinds of niches to compelling storytelling for engaging and inspiring attendees, House of Catering ensures that no aspect of the amenity is left to be included.

The carefully crafted venture initiated by Karan Dutta saw a boom in its growth with impeccable planning strategies and precision to fulfil the client's requirements. With an effective approach to event planning, Karan says, "We are envisioning to make our processes so strong that no matter the size of the event, House of Catering will be procuring its services to all kinds of categories. Conferences, galas, fundraisers, seminars, trade shows, or even wedding or birthday events, we yield strategic, technical, and creative expertise to meet the client needs for their utmost satisfaction."

Being awarded with United First, Karan Dutta with HOC is working to support sustainable development goals, India, 2030. House of Catering have catered to the wedding festivities of Dharam Patel, the Grandson of Anandiben Patel, the eminent Governor of UP and MP. Other eminent clients include Indira IVF, Udaipur, Venus Infra and Developers, Ahmedabad, JP Infra Limited, Shivalik Builders, Vishwanath Builders, PC Snehal group, Royale Touche, Monarch Networth, Kataria group.

Karan Dutta's highly apprised team has also served at the wedding reception of Rigvedita Mahurkar d/o Uday Mahurkar, an eminent and information commissioner of Govt. of India. With a cadre of highly skilled event planners and professionals, Karan Dutta is building solid solutions to the domain by House of Catering. With the mode of House of Catering, Karan Dutta is revamping the way the catering and food industry works, and with his step into the overall event management business, scaling heights in the realm would be a scenario worthy to witness.

