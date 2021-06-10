Left Menu

GCMMF receives Tokyo-based APO regional award

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-06-2021 19:35 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 19:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (Amul) on Thursday said it has received Asian Productivity Organization (APO), Tokyo, Japan regional award.

GCMMF Managing Director R S Sodhi has accepted the award on behalf of 3.6 million milk producers of Gujarat, according to a statement.

The Tokyo-based Asian Productivity Organization (APO), is an inter-governmental body of which the Government of India is a founder member.

The APO invites nominations from NPOs of member countries and the regional awards are conferred every five years and each country can nominate only one candidate out of the all nominations.

GCMMF is the largest food product organisation of India and achieved a group sales turnover of Rs 53,000 crore (USD 7.3 billion) during the last financial year and aimed to achieved Rs 1,00,000 crores (USD 14 billion) in the next five year.

