Left Menu

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR for various tenors by 0.05 pc

State-owned Bank of Baroda on Thursday said it has slashed the benchmark one-year marginal cost of funds based lending rate MCLR by 0.05 per cent. The bank has approved the revision in MCLR with effect from June 12, 2021, the lender said in a regulatory filing. The MCLR for one-year tenor stands revised to 7.35 per cent.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2021 19:43 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 19:37 IST
Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR for various tenors by 0.05 pc
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@bankofbaroda)
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned Bank of Baroda on Thursday said it has slashed the benchmark one-year marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) by 0.05 per cent. The bank has approved the revision in MCLR with effect from June 12, 2021, the lender said in a regulatory filing. The MCLR for one-year tenor stands revised to 7.35 per cent. Among others, the six-month and three-month tenor MCLRs have also been slashed by 0.05 per cent each to 7.20 per cent and 7.10 per cent, respectively. Bank of Baroda stock closed 3.54 per cent up at Rs 84.75 apiece on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

South Africa
2
NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

 India
3
CEAT Specialty conducts COVID vaccination drive for its customers, employees

CEAT Specialty conducts COVID vaccination drive for its customers, employees

 India
4
Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021